Loop Capital Upgrades Burlington Stores (BURL)

On April 4, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.68% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burlington Stores is $248.52. The forecasts range from a low of $211.09 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.68% from its latest reported closing price of $205.93.

The projected annual revenue for Burlington Stores is $9,697MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.51.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,112K shares representing 15.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,272K shares, representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 117.53% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,855K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,439K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 85.29% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,941K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646K shares, representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 113.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,906K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 85.93% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,301K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 44.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 232.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 991 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burlington Stores. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURL is 0.36%, an increase of 72.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 91,086K shares. The put/call ratio of BURL is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Burlington Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company.' The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

