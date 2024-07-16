Loop Capital Upgrades Big Lots (LSE:0HN5)

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Big Lots (LSE:0HN5) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.13% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Big Lots is 2.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 0.95 GBX to a high of 5.94 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 108.13% from its latest reported closing price of 1.33 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Big Lots is 5,335MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Lots. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HN5 is 0.03%, an increase of 39.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 19,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,207K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN5 by 39.99% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,195K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 17.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN5 by 39.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN5 by 46.68% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 743K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN5 by 48.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 606K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN5 by 50.84% over the last quarter.

