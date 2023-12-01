Loop Capital Upgrades Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.08% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aspen Technology is 207.23. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from its latest reported closing price of 188.26.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Technology is 1,331MM, an increase of 27.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Technology. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZPN is 0.00%, a decrease of 58.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.79% to 1K shares. The put/call ratio of AZPN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brewin Dolphin holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen Technology, Inc. develops software for asset performance, monitoring management and optimization solutions.

