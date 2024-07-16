Loop Capital Upgrades Apple (LSE:0R2V)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Apple (LSE:0R2V) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.58% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apple is 216.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 165.06 GBX to a high of 287.74 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.58% from its latest reported closing price of 237.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is 423,122MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,919 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2V is 3.09%, an increase of 14.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 9,875,013K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 789,368K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905,560K shares , representing a decrease of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 18.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 461,127K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463,726K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 19.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 365,796K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 357,127K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 307,721K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300,823K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 206,972K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210,827K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 20.24% over the last quarter.

