Loop Capital technology analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call

Technology Analysts discuss Salesforce’s (CRM) agentforce go-to-market business update with Nikhil Karwal of Wipro Ltd (WIT) on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on December 17.

