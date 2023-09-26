Loop Capital Reiterates Savers Value Village (SVV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Loop Capital reiterated coverage of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.17% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Savers Value Village is 29.69. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 54.17% from its latest reported closing price of 19.26.

The projected annual revenue for Savers Value Village is 1,523MM, an increase of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 134,659K shares representing 83.92% ownership of the company.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 5,000K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,666K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,553K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,400K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

