Loop Capital Maintains Zscaler (ZS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is 177.58. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $266.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of 158.35.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 1,574MM, a decrease of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.29%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 75,207K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 2,967K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,649K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 32.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,732K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,363K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,162K shares, representing a decrease of 76.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 30.49% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,018K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 20.05% over the last quarter.

WestBridge Capital Management holds 1,996K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

