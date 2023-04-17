Loop Capital Maintains Stryker (SYK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.76% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stryker is $289.55. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $342.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.76% from its latest reported closing price of $291.76.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is $19,394MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CapWealth Advisors holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 99.89% over the last quarter.

ERn Financial holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 10.92% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Flexibly Managed Fund holds 82K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

J.w. Cole Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 16.44% over the last quarter.

PSIAX - PGIM QMA STOCK INDEX FUND holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 14.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.45%, a decrease of 16.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 340,045K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Stryker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

