Loop Capital Maintains Sovos Brands (SOVO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sovos Brands is 19.07. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from its latest reported closing price of 18.32.

The projected annual revenue for Sovos Brands is 929MM, an increase of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sovos Brands. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOVO is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 107,756K shares. The put/call ratio of SOVO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 53,762K shares representing 53.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,218K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,148K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,297K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,051K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 0.49% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,295K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,051K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,326K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 52.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Sovos Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles, all of which are sold in the United States under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, and Birch Benders. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

