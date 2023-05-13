Loop Capital Maintains National Vision Holdings (EYE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Vision Holdings is 29.02. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.63% from its latest reported closing price of 24.06.

The projected annual revenue for National Vision Holdings is 2,170MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Vision Holdings. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYE is 0.21%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.87% to 114,251K shares. The put/call ratio of EYE is 3.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,661K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares, representing an increase of 20.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 44.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,847K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,685K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,670K shares, representing a decrease of 34.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 95.87% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,677K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,806K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,314K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,236K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 52.12% over the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs.

