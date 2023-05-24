Loop Capital Maintains Manhattan Associates (MANH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is 181.73. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.37% from its latest reported closing price of 172.47.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is 830MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.32%, a decrease of 7.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 74,831K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,825K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 88.95% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,510K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,738K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,451K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares, representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 46.38% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,094K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares, representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.

Key filings for this company:

