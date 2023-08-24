Loop Capital Maintains Lancaster Colony (LANC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lancaster Colony is 225.93. The forecasts range from a low of 208.06 to a high of $248.85. The average price target represents an increase of 39.89% from its latest reported closing price of 161.51.

The projected annual revenue for Lancaster Colony is 1,945MM, an increase of 6.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lancaster Colony. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LANC is 0.20%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 19,724K shares. The put/call ratio of LANC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,162K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 8.85% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 745K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing a decrease of 19.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 650K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 5.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 601K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 595K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Lancaster Colony Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets.

