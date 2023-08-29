Loop Capital Maintains JOANN (JOAN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for JOANN is 1.59. The forecasts range from a low of 0.81 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 37.17% from its latest reported closing price of 1.16.

The projected annual revenue for JOANN is 2,330MM, an increase of 6.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in JOANN. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOAN is 0.01%, a decrease of 48.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.51% to 37,091K shares. The put/call ratio of JOAN is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 28,345K shares representing 68.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,887K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOAN by 48.44% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,729K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,999K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 99.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOAN by 95,361.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 360K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 355K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares, representing a decrease of 735.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOAN by 93.61% over the last quarter.

JOANN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing players in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 855 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

