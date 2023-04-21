Loop Capital Maintains Eagle Materials (EXP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Materials is $160.74. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from its latest reported closing price of $148.27.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Materials is $2,161MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.09.

Eagle Materials Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $148.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.60%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=175).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 38K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 11.77% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EZM - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund N holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 24.67% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST QMA Large-Cap Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 842 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Materials. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXP is 0.28%, an increase of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 41,592K shares. The put/call ratio of EXP is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Eagle Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

