Loop Capital Maintains E2open Parent Holdings Inc - (ETWO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of E2open Parent Holdings Inc - (NYSE:ETWO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc - is 7.48. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 69.61% from its latest reported closing price of 4.41.

The projected annual revenue for E2open Parent Holdings Inc - is 753MM, an increase of 15.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETWO is 0.39%, an increase of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 352,245K shares. The put/call ratio of ETWO is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 49,831K shares representing 16.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 38,689K shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 31,176K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,344K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETWO by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 29,248K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 28,793K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,639K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETWO by 45.38% over the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops intelligent supply chain software solutions. E2open Parent Holdings serves customers in the United States.

