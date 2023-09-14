Loop Capital Maintains Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.89% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 97.03. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.89% from its latest reported closing price of 71.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 3,557MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 9.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRL is 0.19%, a decrease of 10.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 23,279K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRL is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Biglari Capital holds 2,000K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,885K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 23.90% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,551K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 720K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 19.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 693K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.