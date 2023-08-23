Loop Capital Maintains BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.24% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings is 80.92. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.24% from its latest reported closing price of 66.20.

The projected annual revenue for BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings is 20,999MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1086 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJ is 0.34%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.47% to 163,956K shares. The put/call ratio of BJ is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,158K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,095K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 7.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,147K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,171K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,033K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,720K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing an increase of 88.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 337.96% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,665K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing an increase of 38.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 35.52% over the last quarter.

BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

