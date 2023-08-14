Loop Capital Maintains Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.84% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Industrial Technologies is 167.62. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.84% from its latest reported closing price of 152.60.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Industrial Technologies is 4,251MM, a decrease of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies Declares $0.35 Dividend

On June 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $152.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Industrial Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIT is 0.36%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 44,633K shares. The put/call ratio of AIT is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,812K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,711K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,202K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 1.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,192K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 6.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Applied Industrial Technologies Background Information

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Applied® leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise.

