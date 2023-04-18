Loop Capital Maintains ANSYS (ANSS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ANSYS is $320.98. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.25% from its latest reported closing price of $320.18.

The projected annual revenue for ANSYS is $2,229MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hartford Investment Management holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 31.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fjarde Ap-fonden holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 19.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 41.88% over the last quarter.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 135,993.36% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Stock Index Portfolio holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 2.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1497 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANSYS. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANSS is 0.30%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 88,561K shares. The put/call ratio of ANSS is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ansys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ansys, Inc. is an American company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It develops and markets multiphysics engineering simulation software for product design, testing and operation and offers its products and services to customers worldwide. Ansys was founded in 1970 by John Swanson.

