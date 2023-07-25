Loop Capital Maintains American Woodmark (AMWD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.82% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Woodmark is 66.47. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.82% from its latest reported closing price of 75.38.

The projected annual revenue for American Woodmark is 1,941MM, a decrease of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWD is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 18,223K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWD is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,212K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,177K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 33.92% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 922K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 719K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 656K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares, representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 2.96% over the last quarter.

American Woodmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

