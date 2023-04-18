Loop Capital Maintains Altair Engineering (ALTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.35% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altair Engineering is $65.28. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.35% from its latest reported closing price of $70.46.

The projected annual revenue for Altair Engineering is $620MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 82K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 4.74% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Standard Class holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 21.70% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 795.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 88.72% over the last quarter.

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 24.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 23.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altair Engineering. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTR is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 58,690K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTR is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Altair Engineering Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

