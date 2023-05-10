Loop Capital Maintains Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE:BABA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is 148.18. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 80.22% from its latest reported closing price of 82.22.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is 991,825MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 62.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 1.05%, a decrease of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.58% to 464,271K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 21,581K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,903K shares, representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 17,279K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,979K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,174K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 13,086K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,413K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 24.35% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,889K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,059K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

