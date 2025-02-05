Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Viking Holdings (VIK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.75% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viking Holdings is $51.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 0.75% from its latest reported closing price of $51.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viking Holdings is 5,138MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Holdings. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 24.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIK is 0.61%, an increase of 21.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.12% to 197,461K shares. The put/call ratio of VIK is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 50,509K shares representing 16.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,810K shares , representing a decrease of 20.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 36,611K shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,810K shares , representing a decrease of 66.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 78.23% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 13,622K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares , representing an increase of 68.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 197.08% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,593K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,845K shares , representing an increase of 28.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 36.46% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,332K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,001K shares , representing an increase of 27.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 36.36% over the last quarter.

