Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Skyworks Solutions (NasdaqGS:SWKS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.76% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions is $116.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.76% from its latest reported closing price of $87.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skyworks Solutions is 5,827MM, an increase of 33.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.22%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 163,244K shares. The put/call ratio of SWKS is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,060K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,831K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 24.11% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 4,518K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 43.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,144K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 54.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,119K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Skyworks Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Its highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices.

