Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of ON Semiconductor (XTRA:XS4) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of ON Semiconductor (XTRA:XS4) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.21% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor is 81,39 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51,88 € to a high of 103,94 €. The average price target represents an increase of 24.21% from its latest reported closing price of 65,53 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for ON Semiconductor is 8,820MM, an increase of 19.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,746 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XS4 is 0.30%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 497,013K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 18,169K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,280K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 8.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,612K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,456K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,213K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,604K shares , representing an increase of 37.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 89.37% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,543K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,903K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 11.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,042K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,765K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XS4 by 9.51% over the last quarter.

