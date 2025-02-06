Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Royal Caribbean Cruises (LSE:0I1W) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Royal Caribbean Cruises (LSE:0I1W) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.31% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 255.49 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 178.66 GBX to a high of 318.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 116.31% from its latest reported closing price of 118.11 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 14,943MM, a decrease of 9.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I1W is 0.22%, an increase of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 291,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,512K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,271K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,434K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,333K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 4.08% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,587K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,595K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 37.79% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 17,895K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,899K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,730K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,696K shares , representing an increase of 22.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1W by 35.77% over the last quarter.

