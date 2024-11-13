Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Rambus (LSE:0QYL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Rambus (LSE:0QYL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.63% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rambus is 68.72 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51.16 GBX to a high of 90.42 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.63% from its latest reported closing price of 55.14 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rambus is 644MM, an increase of 24.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QYL is 0.25%, an increase of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 118,423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,203K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,118K shares , representing an increase of 33.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYL by 44.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,115K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,594K shares , representing a decrease of 60.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYL by 97.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,398K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYL by 7.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,352K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYL by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,906K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares , representing an increase of 40.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYL by 90.48% over the last quarter.

