Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of QUALCOMM (WBAG:QCOM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of QUALCOMM (WBAG:QCOM) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 4,161 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCOM is 0.65%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 950,664K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,262K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,071K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 15.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,694K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,128K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,139K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 55.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 21,494K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,919K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 18,255K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

