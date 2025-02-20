Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Palantir Technologies (XTRA:PTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Palantir Technologies (XTRA:PTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.98% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies is 49,43 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10,33 € to a high of 87,89 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.98% from its latest reported closing price of 107,42 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palantir Technologies is 3,251MM, an increase of 13.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies. This is an increase of 750 owner(s) or 39.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTX is 0.54%, an increase of 46.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.48% to 1,280,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,513K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 39.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,445K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,074K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,947K shares , representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 111.53% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,827K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,084K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTX by 34.29% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 24,884K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

