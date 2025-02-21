Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Palantir Technologies (WBAG:PLTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Palantir Technologies (WBAG:PLTR) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 2,642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies. This is an increase of 750 owner(s) or 39.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTR is 0.54%, an increase of 47.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.48% to 1,280,965K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,513K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 39.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,445K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,074K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,947K shares , representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 111.53% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,827K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,084K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 34.29% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 24,884K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

