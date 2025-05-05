Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Okta (OKTA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Okta (NasdaqGS:OKTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Okta is $118.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.36% from its latest reported closing price of $112.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Okta is 2,974MM, an increase of 13.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34, a decrease of 31.70% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKTA is 0.26%, an increase of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 162,517K shares. The put/call ratio of OKTA is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,068K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 3.80% over the last quarter.

FSPTX - Technology Portfolio holds 4,410K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,640K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 18.06% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,735K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,588K shares , representing a decrease of 22.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 14.69% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,705K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,700K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing an increase of 76.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Okta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

