Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Whirlpool (WHR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.76% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is 130.64. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.76% from its latest reported closing price of 110.01.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is 19,418MM, a decrease of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.12%, a decrease of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 55,686K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,730K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,703K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 14.10% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,008K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,265K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 91.50% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,112K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares, representing a decrease of 17.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 70.27% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,989K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Whirlpool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

