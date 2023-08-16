News & Insights

Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Savers Value Village (SVV) with Buy Recommendation

August 16, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Savers Value Village is 28.94. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.40% from its latest reported closing price of 25.08.

The projected annual revenue for Savers Value Village is 1,523MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SVV / Savers Value Village Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 5,000K shares.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,666K shares. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,400K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,399K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 800K shares.

