Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Samsara (IOT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.41% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Samsara is 42.56. The forecasts range from a low of 36.01 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.41% from its latest reported closing price of 30.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara is 1,056MM, an increase of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 16.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 0.57%, a decrease of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.28% to 205,584K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 30,241K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 22,397K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,586K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,842K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,417K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 45.12% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 9,350K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,026K shares, representing an increase of 14.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 45.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,811K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,424K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 28.68% over the last quarter.

Samsara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.