Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Loop Capital initiated coverage of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 28.03% from its latest reported closing price of $11.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OneSpaWorld Holdings is $659MM, an increase of 20.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 54K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 70.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 99.65% over the last quarter.

BBSC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 162.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 30,779.92% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 456K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 5.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSW is 0.24%, an increase of 20.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 82,542K shares. The put/call ratio of OSW is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 54 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

See all OneSpaWorld Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.