Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Maplebear (CART) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Maplebear (NasdaqGS:CART) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.16% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Maplebear is 38.28. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.16% from its latest reported closing price of 36.40.

The projected annual revenue for Maplebear is 3,327MM, an increase of 9.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 39,761K shares representing 14.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 28,909K shares representing 10.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,907K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CART by 3.55% over the last quarter.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 11,969K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 10,277K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Holdings holds 9,005K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

