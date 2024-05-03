Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.79% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific is 84.77. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.79% from its latest reported closing price of 73.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Louisiana-Pacific is 3,349MM, an increase of 29.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Declares $0.26 Dividend

On February 9, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2024 received the payment on March 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of 73.85 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The companys 3-Year dividend growth rate is {0}%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is -5.68%, an increase of 3,286.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 71,906K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,045K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,183K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 10.49% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,695K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,057K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares , representing an increase of 23.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 27.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,029K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, LP manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as ® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.