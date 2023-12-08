Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Klaviyo Inc - Series A (KVYO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Klaviyo Inc - Series A (NYSE:KVYO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.48% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Klaviyo Inc - Series A is 39.22. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 36.48% from its latest reported closing price of 28.74.

The projected annual revenue for Klaviyo Inc - Series A is 706MM, an increase of 9.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klaviyo Inc - Series A. This is an increase of 196 owner(s) or 19,600.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of KVYO is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 49,512K shares representing 19.14% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,864K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,572K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,539K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,513K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

