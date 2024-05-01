Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (NasdaqGS:IAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.65% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Integral Ad Science Holding is 17.61. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 83.65% from its latest reported closing price of 9.59.

The projected annual revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding is 577MM, an increase of 21.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integral Ad Science Holding. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAS is 0.34%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 163,745K shares. The put/call ratio of IAS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 66,660K shares representing 41.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,660K shares , representing a decrease of 16.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Advisors holds 22,723K shares representing 14.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,053K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 94.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 1,652.21% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,495K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares , representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,740K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing an increase of 85.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 662.29% over the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Its mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. IAS does this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide.

