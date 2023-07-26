Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of FAT Brands Inc - (FAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Loop Capital initiated coverage of FAT Brands Inc - (NASDAQ:FAT) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 272.26% Upside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FAT Brands Inc - is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 272.26% from its latest reported closing price of 6.85.
The projected annual revenue for FAT Brands Inc - is 465MM, an increase of 11.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in FAT Brands Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAT is 0.18%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 1,055K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
ADW Capital Management holds 587K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ridgewood Investments holds 68K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
CGHIX - Timber Point Global Allocations Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.
Brookstone Capital Management holds 32K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
FAT Brands Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Bu alo's Cafe, Bu alo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide.
