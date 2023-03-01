Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) with Buy Recommendation

On February 28, 2023, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Axcelis Technologies with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.93% Downside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axcelis Technologies is $109.34. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.93% from its latest reported closing price of $128.54.

The projected annual revenue for Axcelis Technologies is $952MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual EPS is $5.15, a decrease of 7.11%.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,434K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,786K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 15.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 26.30% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,513K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,275K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing a decrease of 29.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,133K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing an increase of 39.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 114.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcelis Technologies. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLS is 0.27%, an increase of 23.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 35,015K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLS is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axcelis Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axcelis Technologies Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process.

