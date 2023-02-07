Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) with Hold Recommendation

On February 7, 2023, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Akamai Technologies with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.47% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is $102.78. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.47% from its latest reported closing price of $87.49.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is $3,829MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual EPS is $5.71, an increase of 80.39%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,352,100 shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,377,449 shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 5,218,367 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,614,084 shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 9.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,735,425 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,715,910 shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,064,243 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936,721 shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 2.75% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,895,817 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,675,737 shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 3.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AKAM is 0.2244%, an increase of 0.3632%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 153,623K shares.

Akamai Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

