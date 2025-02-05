Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.31% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is $30.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.31% from its latest reported closing price of $27.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 12,341MM, an increase of 31.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,090 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.10%, an increase of 19.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 387,752K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 49,637K shares representing 11.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,788K shares , representing an increase of 29.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 45.21% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 18,329K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,100K shares , representing an increase of 33.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 57.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,909K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,890K shares , representing a decrease of 59.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 33.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,950K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,676K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 4.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,515K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,011K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

