Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of MarineMax (HZO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.53% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for MarineMax is $31.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.53% from its latest reported closing price of $24.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MarineMax is 2,665MM, an increase of 15.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarineMax. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HZO is 0.09%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 24,985K shares. The put/call ratio of HZO is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,344K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 9.07% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,580K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,126K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Levin Capital Strategies holds 716K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 702K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 89.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.