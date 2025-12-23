Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Malibu Boats (MBUU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Malibu Boats (NasdaqGM:MBUU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.20% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Malibu Boats is $35.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.20% from its latest reported closing price of $29.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Malibu Boats is 1,688MM, an increase of 103.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Malibu Boats. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBUU is 0.18%, an increase of 14.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 26,841K shares. The put/call ratio of MBUU is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,680K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 3.48% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,623K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,544K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares , representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,329K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 85.11% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,078K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 1.91% over the last quarter.

