Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:MTSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.21% Downside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $242.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $309.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.21% from its latest reported closing price of $258.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 1,139MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an decrease of 446 owner(s) or 48.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.13%, an increase of 56.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.10% to 67,441K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,425K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 41.34% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,836K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,474K shares , representing a decrease of 93.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,935K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares , representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 24.07% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,337K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing a decrease of 14.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,267K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 37.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.