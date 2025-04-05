Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (LSE:0A6F) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (LSE:0A6F) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A6F is 0.22%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 199,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,544K shares representing 15.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,066K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 8,591K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,993K shares , representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 3.24% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 7,869K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,684K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,283K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 74.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 317.87% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,952K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,006K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6F by 81.76% over the last quarter.

