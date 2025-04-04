Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:LSCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.08% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor is $70.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 80.08% from its latest reported closing price of $39.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lattice Semiconductor is 869MM, an increase of 70.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.22%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 199,339K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,544K shares representing 15.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,066K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 8,591K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,993K shares , representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 3.24% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 7,869K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,684K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,283K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 74.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 317.87% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,952K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,006K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 81.76% over the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

