Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of CRH (CRH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of CRH (NYSE:CRH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.05% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for CRH is $118.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.38 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.05% from its latest reported closing price of $88.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CRH is 34,531MM, a decrease of 2.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,528 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.69%, an increase of 381.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 599,450K shares. The put/call ratio of CRH is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 16,789K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,351K shares , representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 80.22% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,036K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 13,611K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,714K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 13,419K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,030K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 11,017K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,501K shares , representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 2.75% over the last quarter.

CRH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CRH plc is an international group of diversified building materials businesses whose headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland. It manufactures and supplies a wide range of products for the construction industry.

