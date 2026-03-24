Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Commvault Systems (CVLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Commvault Systems (NasdaqGS:CVLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.99% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Commvault Systems is $149.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $200.02. The average price target represents an increase of 84.99% from its latest reported closing price of $80.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Commvault Systems is 939MM, a decrease of 18.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commvault Systems. This is an decrease of 458 owner(s) or 45.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLT is 0.18%, an increase of 41.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.81% to 45,513K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLT is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 1,537K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing an increase of 20.31%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,149K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares , representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 45.58% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,125K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing a decrease of 27.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 38.55% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,057K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing an increase of 25.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 910K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares , representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 21.17% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.